Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to watch PV Sindhu's badminton quarter-finals live

PV Sindhu, the silver-medalist in women's singles badminton from the Rio Games, will play her quarter-final match against Japan’s A Yamaguchi in women’s singles today. She is one of India’s hopes for a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India’s PV Sindhu also became the only second Indian player to reach the quarter-finals after Saina Nehwal entered the knock-out stage. Saina had reached the quarter-finals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

PV Sindhu will fight against A Yamaguchi of Japan for a spot in the semi-final. At 1:15 pm IST, the match will be streamed in India on cable networks as well as online.

How to watch PV Sindhu vs A Yamaguchi badminton quarter-final live

PV Sindhu vs A Yamaguchi badminton quarter-final match will be live-streamed on Sony Sports network in India. The official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India is Sony Sports Network and the coverage will be live on five network channels and 4 languages. It will be available on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels.

If you prefer to watch it on mobile or laptop, you can catch all the live-action on SonyLIV 一 a premium subscription is a must to watch the live-action which will cost Rs 999/year. Apart from that Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will also air the Games live. Lastly, Jio users can enjoy free Olympics live streaming on the JioTV application.

PV Sindhu vs A Yamaguchi: stats

Currently, PV Sindhu is ranked number 7 while her opponent, A Yamaguchi is ranked number 5. In 18 matches played against each other to date, India’s PV Sindhu has won 11 matches and now with the quarter-final, just a few hours away, Sindhu would like to extend her lead and proceed to the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

