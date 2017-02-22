The S Pen won’t be the only Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 accessory

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will come with an S Pen stylus, but a new leaked image suggests that won’t be the only optional accessory launched with Samsung’s next flagship slate.

The image, shared by Evan Blass, shows the Tab S3 with a keyboard. No additional information is provided, but it’s likely that this will be sold as an optional accessory, rather than packed in as standard, and combined with stylus support it’s clear that Samsung is really trying to deliver an iPad Pro competitor.

Elsewhere, the image matches up with previous leaks, showing a home button, likely with an embedded fingerprint scanner, and flanked by ‘back’ and ‘recent’ keys.

Credit: Evan Blass

Arriving in April

You can also see the April 4 date on the lock screen, which could mean that’s when you’ll be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

Though you probably won’t have to wait that long for an official announcement, as there’s a good chance Samsung will reveal the slate at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) on February 26, especially as the Samsung Galaxy S8 apparently won’t be launched there.

As always, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, but Blass has one of the best track records in the business and there aren’t any red flags on the image, so it’s likely accurate.