Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 leaks in full frontal shot

Although we’re expecting to see Samsung’s next flagship tablet announced just a couple of weeks from now on February 26, we’re yet to see a clear image of it. Or at least we were until today, as a newly leaked shot seemingly shows the entire front of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

The image looks remarkably like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. So much so that we can’t rule out the possibility that it is the S2.

There’s a black bezel around the screen, with a Samsung logo at the top, a physical home button (likely containing a fingerprint scanner) at the bottom, and multitask and back buttons to either side of it, all of which looks identical to the Tab S2.

The only real difference in this image is that there’s an S Pen stylus beside the slate. However, it’s rumored that there’s no cradle for the stylus, and therefore no convenient place to store it, suggesting that it may be offered as an optional accessory.

Credit: WinFuture

One size fits all

While the image doesn’t reveal much, WinFuture – which shared the image – does add some extra details. For one thing, the site states that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will only be available in a 9.7-inch size, unlike its predecessor, which also came in an 8.0-inch flavor. That would make sense, as none of the rumors so far have mentioned a mini model.

The site also claims that the Tab S3 will come in a new silver color, along with the black shade pictured above, and that there will be 4G/LTE models, as well as Wi-Fi ones.

Elsewhere, the source seems to largely line-up with previous rumors, saying the Tab S3 will have a 1536 x 2048 screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio (the same ratio as an iPad or the Tab S2), a Snapdragon 820 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a 4.7MP front-facing one.

We’ll know for sure how accurate that all is soon, but it sounds believable, and could make for a formidable Android slate.