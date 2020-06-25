The next OnePlus TV is even thinner than the OnePlus 8 smartphone, somehow

The next series of OnePlus TVs are going to be pretty thin – even being thinner than the OnePlus 8 smartphone, according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Lau made the comments in an interview with Android Central, stating that the upcoming OnePlus TV iterations would be just 6.9mm at its thinnest point, meaning it could make the OnePlus 8 smartphone look positively bulky in your hand by comparison.

We heard some interesting tidbits about the form factor at play, with Lau saying the TVs would have "a 95% screen to body ratio, which is common in high-range TVs but is a stand out feature in the premium affordable segment."

It seems the sets will also feature speakers that can... rotate by 90 degrees, apparently resulting in "50% deeper bass". We're not entirely sure how this works out in practice, with the speakers possibly emerging out of the sides of the set – in a similar way to the deluxe Beovision Harmony – but it's clear that the design won't be that of your usual run-of-the-mill flatscreen.

Lau added: "We believe that truly good design does not deliberately pursue the exaggeration of the external form. In fact, it may even extend to a prioritization of the internal form: the material, the craftsmanship, and the tiny details. With the TV, we are looking to create something that not only enhances the aesthetic of your living room, but is a pleasure to use."

Never settle

We've been waiting for a full unveiling of the new OnePlus TVs for a while now, after the company teased that more affordable versions of last year's Q1 and Q1 Pro televisions were on their way. The new sets are due to launch on July 2, with a far lower ₹20,000 (around $260 / £210 / AU$390) than the flagship Q1 television, and at more demure 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.

While OnePlus TVs have only launched in India and China so far, but the company has made their ambitions for launching in North America and Europe pretty clear in the past.

An expansion of the range would be a great opportunity to start flagging wares elsewhere, especially with the unique form factors OnePlus is bringing to the TV market in South and East Asia. OnePlus made its name in bringing quality performance to smartphones at a mid-range price, and all signs point to a repeat of this trick in the TV space, too, if OnePlus keeps doing what it's doing.