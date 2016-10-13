The new Chromecast Ultra vs the old Chromecast: what's changed

The latest and greatest Google Chromecast – called the Chromecast Ultra – may not look all that different from its year-old sibling, but that doesn’t mean that nothing has changed.

In fact, there are a number of things that make the Chromecast Ultra the streaming companion to beat for 2016 – from its ability to stream 4K content, to the fact that it supports HDR , there are plenty of reasons you should spring for the more expensive, and better, Chromecast Ultra over the standard Chromecast.

So how, exactly, did we get here?

Well, the first version of the streaming video player was first launched in 2013 as a super cheap way to stream content from your smartphone or computer to your television with as little hassle as possible. The second generation Chromecast was then launched in 2015, boasting a totally revamped design and a number of new features. Then, Google took on the consumer audio world with the Chromecast Audio – a dongle that plugs into your home speakers and lets you stream music from services like Google Play Music and Spotify. Now, we’re finally onto the third generation of the device – the Chromecast Ultra.

Enough with the history lesson, here are a few of the top reasons why the Chromecast Ultra puts the standard Chromecast to shame – and a few reasons it doesn’t – to help you make your streaming device choice.