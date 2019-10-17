Swann's new security cameras undercut Ring prices - and with enhanced features

Thinking of purchasing a smart security camera to protect your home and ward off intruders? Swann's latest models could be a great option, with tons of cool features like 4K recording, warning floodlights and sirens, and motion sensors.

With many of us investing in expensive smart speakers, TVs, and laptops, it's little wonder that we are increasingly interested in protecting our homes – and smart security cameras are getting better all the time as a result.

Alongside the new security cameras, Swann has launched Swann Security, a "full integrated ecosystem that encompasses both wired and wireless security solutions", according to the company.

This means Swann devices are now controllable via single app, which is packed with features like video analytics, and smart alerts when your camera's motion sensors are triggered.

Ward off burglars

First up is the the Ultra HD Day/Night 4K Spotlight NVR Camera, which comes with crime-deterring sirens and motion-sensors that trigger spotlights – shining a light on anyone that comes to your door.

With color night vision and 4K streaming, you can see the action from the Swann Security app, while communicating with whoever is outside via two-way audio.

This model costs £199.99 / $169.99 / AU$279.95 and is the most expensive of the three new models.

If you're not bothered by 4K, there's the new Swann Day/Night 5MP Spotlight DVR Camera, which delivers HD video alongside heat and motion sensors, and two spotlights – it costs £129.99, and like the other models, can be bought via the Swann website. We're still waiting for global pricing for this model, but that works out at around $165 / AU$240)

Lastly, we have the the Swann Day/Night 1080p Sensor Warning Light Camera delivers HD video with night viewing in color (up to 32 feet / 10 meters).

It captures video in black and white using infrared night vision – this is the cheapest of the new Swann models at £69.99 ($90 / AU$130).

All three cameras work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means they can be fully integrated into your smart home setup – and are controllable using compatible smart speakers and smart displays.