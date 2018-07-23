Surface Go is available in a third flavor with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD

Microsoft recently launched a new Surface Go tablet with two different initial configurations for the affordable slate, and now it looks like a third variant is also available, but apparently only through Costco in the US at the moment.

The base model of the Surface Go (pitched at $399.99, £379.99 or AU$599.99) has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, whereas the more expensive model ($549.99, £509.99 or AU$839.99) runs with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

However, Neowin spotted that Costco is selling a third spin on the tablet which sticks with the basic 4GB of system memory, but has the 128GB SSD of the dearer model, essentially being a middle ground between the two. The SSD storage is way quicker than cheaper eMMC flash memory, and will result in much snappier performance.

Bundle bonus

But, the price of this freshly revealed configuration isn’t positioned in the middle ground, as the slate costs just the same as the high-end Surface Go with 8GB of RAM. The sweetener is that this third variant includes a black Type Cover (detachable keyboard) which is worth $99.99 (£99.99 or AU$149.95), so that effectively reduces the price.

As mentioned, this is only available via Costco right now, and the retailer has confirmed the spec is correct, although it wouldn’t be drawn to say whether this product was being exclusively sold by itself.

So we may see this third Surface Go option elsewhere in short order, hopefully by the time the tablet launches – and with any luck it will appear outside the US, too. For now, though, this Surface Go bundle seems to only be available to Costco members.

Meanwhile, if you’re mulling a purchase and are wondering how the new Surface Go stacks up compared to Apple’s iPad, we’ve got a comparison article detailing the relative merits of these 10-inch tablets which is well worth a read.