Super Bowl 2020: when is it, where is it, who's playing, channel, kickoff start time and more

It's that time of year again! Super Bowl 2020 is nearly upon us and whether you're rooting for the Packers or the 49ers, the Chiefs or the Titans, it's sure to be a big one for the NFL's 100th season.

You won't need us to tell you that the Super Bowl has now way transcended a mere sporting event (the most watched sporting event around the globe, no less!). Just like the premiere of The Mandalorian or the final season of Game of Thrones - the Super Bowl is now a major cultural, entertainment extravaganza.

Soon we'll be gathered around the TV, tuning into the biggest football event of the year, and to keep you informed of all the action we're rounding up everything you need to know ahead of the big day right here. As for actually watching the big game on the day, we've got all the information you need to stream the Super Bowl live online as well.

The Super Bowl will kick off shortly after broadcast begins at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 5.30pm CT on Sunday February 2. If you're viewing from the UK you'll be staying up a little later and tuning it at 11.30pm GMT, meanwhile Australia will have to take the whole day off with the game starting at 10.30am AEDT on Monday, February 3.

If you're looking to watch the Super Bowl live from central Europe, you can expect the game to start at 12.30pm CET.

Super Bowl channels and networks across the world

The US is sorted for Super Bowl channels, with Fox taking on the bulk of the coverage direct from Miami. However, if you're outside of the US, terrestrial services usually run live coverage for free on a major channel. We've gathered some of the most popular below:

United Kingdom: BBC 1 / Sky Sport (or Now TV)

BBC 1 / Sky Sport (or Now TV) Australia: 7mate / ESPN (via Foxtel TV subscription)

7mate / ESPN (via Foxtel TV subscription) Mexico: ESPN / Fox Sports / Televisa / TV Azteca

ESPN / Fox Sports / Televisa / TV Azteca Brazil: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Canada: CTV

CTV Germany: SAT 1

SAT 1 Spain: Canal+ (paid)

Canal+ (paid) Netherlands: FoxSports 2 (paid) / Fox HD

FoxSports 2 (paid) / Fox HD Czech Republic: Sport2 (paid)

Sport2 (paid) Switzerland: SAT 1

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

This year, the Super Bowl is in the hands of Miami as Florida takes on the football championships in the NFL's 100th season. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the home stadium of the Miami Dolphins and host of five previous Super Bowl championships.

Two of those five games saw the San Francisco 49ers take the Championship win on the fields of Hard Rock in 1989 and 1995. Should analysts' predictions for our 2020 finalists prove correct, then, this year will mark a historic 25 year return to the 64,767 capacity stadium for the San Francisco team.

Super Bowl schedule: what playoffs games are left?

We're down to the Conference Championships now, where the top two teams of each conference duke it out to head to the Super Bowl. After a shocking loss to the Titans in the Divisional games, once top billed Ravens are now out of the running. That means we'll be seeing the Tennessee team battling it out with the Kansas City Chiefs to sit at the head of the AFC. Meanwhile, after a 27/10 win on home turf, the 49-ers are through to the NFC Championship game where they'll be facing off against the Packers. Once the winners have been decided, it's off to the big game.

The Conference Championships will take place on Sunday, January 19, with the Titans v Chiefs kicking off at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT / 2.05pm CT / 8.05pm GMT.

Who's playing in Super Bowl LIV?

We've still got a few games to decide who's going to be taking to the field in Miami on February 2nd, with remaining teams being the 49-ers, the Packers, the Titans, and the Chiefs. The 49-ers continue to be hot favorites for the 2020 post-season, and coming straight off an explosive win against the regular season's number one seed, the Titans are going to be ones to watch for the matchup.

That said, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming in hot after an amazing win over the Texans at the weekend. They'll be facing off against the Titans on home ground to make it to the Super Bowl, though their loss to the Tennessee team in week 10 will make this a particularly close call.

Despite four teams still in the running for Super Bowl glory, it's too early to tell which team of each conference will see success this weekend, especially considering the number of upsets we've witnessed over the divisional rounds so far.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020

Catching the big game in the US and UK has never been easier thanks to a range of streaming services offering live Super Bowl and Divisional Playoffs coverage.

While Fox is broadcasting the game free, US fans can also stream the Super Bowl and take advantage of a load of extra content through Hulu, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Now, and FuboTV. Meanwhile, fans in the UK can pick up coverage of the full Super Bowl game live as it happens on BBC One, which also opens up the opportunity to stream the game later (if you don't fancy staying up into the wee hours) on BBC iPlayer. If you want to get to the action sooner, you can pick up a Sky Sports subscription and gain access to the Divisional Playoff games as well as the Championship.

For more ways to watch the Championships, check out our full guide to live stream Super Bowl 2020.

Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show will be ruled by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020 and we're expecting great things from the biggest show of the year, with each artist bringing their own setlist of chart-topping hits and celebrating Latina women everywhere with a historic performance in the heart of Miami. They'll be following a tradition of halftime super stars, with previous guests including Beyonce, Prince, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and The Who.