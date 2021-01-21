Watching Super Bowl 2021 on FuboTV: All you need to know

The 2020 Super Bowl took place just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and it’s hard to believe that we’re already coming up on the 2021 edition of the game.

Despite uncertainty over the viability of the NFL season, it looks like Super Bowl LV will go ahead as planned on Sunday, February 7 - and streaming service FuboTV is among the ways that you can get a Super Bowl live stream.

Read on for all the information you need if FuboTV is looking like your preferred choice - of if you're considering it for your Super Bowl viewing party! It means that even if you don’t have an antenna or cable contract, you can catch the big game on a computer, smartphone, streaming box, or wide range of other devices.

Find out more or sign up at the FuboTV website

What is FuboTV?

Heard of FuboTV and that you can watch the Super Bowl on it, but still not quite sure what it is? Much like YouTube TV or Hulu, it's an online streaming service that serves an array of TV, both live and on-demand.

But unlike some of those other services, the content is very sports-heavy, focusing on live telecasts of NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and more.

FuboTV currently costs $64.99 for the base plan, which includes access to 100 channels like ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN and, crucially for Super Bowl LV, CBC. FuboTV also features a cloud-based DVR solution that lets you record live programs while they air.

Like some other streaming services, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial to give you a taste of the service before spending any money. That's right... you may have just stumbled upon an absolutely free way to watch this year's Super Bowl! If you just want to watch the big game, you can sign up for a trial a day or two in advance and cancel it before the end of the seven-day period. Of course, you should make sure to set a reminder for yourself so you don’t get charged for a full month.

(Image credit: Sherl / Shutterstock.com)

On what devices can you watch FuboTV?

With a FuboTV account, you’ll be able to access the Super Bowl on a wide range of devices. FuboTV is available on PC and Mac browsers, iOS and Android tablets and smartphones, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and some smart TVs.

While FuboTV released an app for Xbox One in 2020, it isn’t yet available on PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

Watching Super Bowl LV with (or without) FuboTV

The Super Bowl is broadcast by three different companies, CBS, NBC, and FOX, with each getting the rights to one out of every three Super Bowls. Super Bowl LV will be shown on CBS, which is part of the FuboTV Family subscription, currently starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV also supports both NBC and FOX, so you should have access to every Super Bowl as long as you maintain an active subscription.

That said, you won’t necessarily need a FuboTV account to watch the big game. CBS last broadcast the Super Bowl in 2019, and that game was available for free in the CBS Sports app and on the CBS website. While the network hasn’t explicitly confirmed that the game will be streamed for free in 2021, we don’t expect its past approach to change for Super Bowl LV. Of course, you can also watch the Super Bowl with an antenna connection.

And if you already subscribe to services like CBS All Access, Hulu, YouTube TV or AT&T TV Now, then you'll be able to see the Super Bowl on CBS on those, too.

Watching the Super Bowl on FuboTV from outside the US

Unfortunately for residents of other countries, FuboTV plans are only available to users with a US-based IP address.

But that also means that if you're a bona fide FuboTV subscriber that just happens to be out of the US for Super Bowl weekend, you'll also be stopped from watching...unless you use a VPN. This will allow you to mask your true location and watch anything you want, as if you were back in the US.