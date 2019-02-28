Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be revealed on April 13

It's been a long time coming, and shrouded almost in as much secrecy as the film franchise's finale itself, but we finally now know when we'll see our first proper glimpse of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The new game by Apex Legends developers Respawn will be showed off an April 13 as part of the annual Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago.

Star wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be showcased as part of a panel chat at the convention, which suggests we could get some meaty details beyond a mere trailer for the game. That'd be ace, considering we're not far from the game's anticipated release date of "late 2019".

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order details

Without even platform information to share yet (though PC, Xbox One and PS4 releases would be safe bets), there's little yet to know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

So far though we've been told that the game's story will center around “a Padawan who survived Order 66,” set “in the time after the fall of the Jedi Order.”

For the Star Wars nuts among you, Order 66 will be very familiar – it's the one decreed by the evil Emperor Palpatine that saw the Jedi wiped out by rogue Clone Troopers towards the end of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. So you can be sure that the mood will be sombre, and the Jedi (or what's left of them) will be on the back foot.

Also set to be announced at the event is update details for MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, news on the progress of Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, and most likely our first glimpse at Star Wars: Episode IX.