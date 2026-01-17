China details microwave weapon designed to disable drone swarms beyond 3km

Hurricane 3000 uses high power microwaves to fry drone electronics

System is intended as part of China’s layered air defense strategy

China has revealed new details about a high power microwave weapon it says can disable drone swarms at distances beyond those claimed by comparable US systems.

The truck mounted system, known as the Hurricane 3000, is designed to destroy or shut down drones by frying onboard electronics with focused microwave energy.

Its developer, state owned defense contractor Norinco, said the weapon has an effective interception range of more than 3km against light and small unmanned aerial vehicles.

An iron triangle

“Its effective interception range exceeds 3km [1.86 miles] against light and small [unmanned aerial vehicles] and drone swarms, placing it at the forefront of similar systems both domestically and internationally,” said Yu Jianjun, a Norinco expert, in comments reported by the South China Morning Post.

Yu said the added range allows the system to move beyond point defense, which protects individual assets at short range, and into broader area denial roles.

He said the Hurricane 3000 can operate on its own or be networked with laser weapons and conventional air defense artillery to form what he described as an “iron triangle” against drones.

“This enables it to carry out diverse air defense missions, including point defense, border and coastal security, and urban public safety operations,” Yu said.

High power microwave weapons differ from missiles and guns by emitting wide area bursts of electromagnetic energy that disable electronics almost instantly.

Unlike jamming systems, often described as soft kill tools, microwave weapons physically damage or shut down components inside the drone.

Norinco said the Hurricane 3000 uses radar to detect and track targets before switching to electro optical sensors for precise visual locking.

Once locked, the system radiates microwave energy through an antenna panel to neutralize the target.

Compared with laser based weapons, which usually engage one target at a time, microwave systems cover a wider area and are considered better suited to swarm attacks.

The company said such systems have a near unlimited magazine, a low cost per shot, and minimal collateral damage.

The Hurricane 3000 has been shown publicly alongside the smaller Hurricane 2000, which has a reported range of about 2km.

The US Army’s comparable system, Leonidas, developed by Epirus, is reported to have an effective range of around 2km.

Yu said Norinco is also exploring expanded roles for microwave weapons, including disrupting communications, countering airborne reconnaissance, and acting as non lethal denial systems.

