Novel laser system beams power wirelessly to drones in flight over kilometers

PowerLight tests airborne charging tech aimed at extended drone endurance

Laser power beaming moves from lab components to integrated flight systems

PowerLight Technologies has unveiled a laser-based wireless power system designed to keep drones flying for extended periods without needing to land to recharge.

The company said the technology can transmit kilowatt class power over distances approaching 2km, allowing unmanned aircraft to receive energy while airborne.

The system was developed under the Power TRansmitted Over Laser to UAS program, which is supported in part by United States Central Command.

A wireless power line in the air

The project has moved from individual component work to integrated system testing.

At the center of the setup is an autonomous ground based transmitter capable of tracking an aircraft and directing a laser beam with sufficient precision to deliver power in flight.

The company described the concept as a wireless power line in the air, rather than simple point to point transfer.

“This is much more than point-to-point power transfer using a laser; we are building an intelligent mesh energy network capability,” said Tom Nugent, CTO and co-founder of PowerLight Technologies.

“Our transmitter communicates with the UAS, tracks its velocity and vector, and delivers energy exactly where it’s needed. We have now successfully tested the power transmission and tracking algorithms, validating the core architecture needed for our upcoming flight demonstrations,” he added.

The transmitter combines beam control software with hardware designed to sustain kilowatt level laser output.

Testing has verified precision optical tracking, long range power delivery to altitudes of up to 5,000ft, and a layered safety system intended for mixed use airspace.

A lightweight onboard receiver completes the system.

Weighing about six pounds, the receiver captures non visible laser energy and converts it into electrical power to recharge the drone’s batteries during flight.

The receiver also includes a control module that collects telemetry and supports a bi-directional optical data link between the aircraft and ground station.

As part of the program, PowerLight is working with Kraus Hamdani Aerospace to integrate the technology into the K1000ULE long endurance drone.

“The K1000ULE was engineered to deliver endurance once considered unattainable. Integrating PowerLight’s laser power beaming adds a new level of persistence, reshaping the operational reality of theater-wide missions. A platform that doesn’t need to land to refuel or recharge is one that never blinks,” said Fatema Hamdani, CEO and co-founder of Kraus Hamdani Aerospace.

PowerLight said fully integrated flight testing is planned for the early part of this year, with demonstrations aimed at proving sustained in flight charging.

