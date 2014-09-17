iOS 8 isn't playing nice with Dropbox

Oh dear, Apple's latest mobile operating system is due to touch down today and one well-known cloud service is already having problems.

Dropbox has posted on its company blog that a "compatability issue" with the new software means that the auto-upload feature that syncs users' photos and videos isn't working correctly.

"If you upgrade to iOS 8, don't delete photos or videos from your devices until you're sure that your stuff has backed up to Dropbox," the company said.

While it works on the problem, Dropbox says it has pushed out an update to its iOS app that temporarily suspends the camera upload backup feature.

Working together

According to Dropbox, Apple is aware of the issue and the two companies are "working together" to find a solution, although no concrete timeline was given for fixing the bug.

Apple's latest mobile operating system goes live today and incorporates a sting of new compatability features, including the ability to check SMS and answer phone calls from a MacBook or iMac running OS X Yosemite.

Dropbox says it will keep its Twitter feed updated with any progress on fixing the issue.