iOS 8.4 update may feature Beats-based music service

Apple is constantly working to improve iOS, but a forthcoming update may bring more than just bug fixes.

Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac has it from sources that Apple is working on iOS 8.4 (duh) and may use the update to launch its Beats-based streaming music service. Plans are subject to change, but this is the course Apple is apparently considering at the moment.

iOS 8.3 was seeded to developers earlier today, bringing wireless CarPlay support, new emojis and other improvements. With iOS 9 likely releasing in the fall, there's a good chance iOS 8.4 - and the new music service - will land sometime in the spring.

Word broke last week that Apple was working on a new paid streaming service with Beats, one that could challenge Spotify and Google Play Music. The cloud-based service would live as a new app and replace the current Music app on iOS devices.