Skyrim VR for PS4 gets big update to improve graphics and control

Ready to go back to Skyrim one more time? The virtual reality version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has received a brand new update which should see it become more user friendly and easier on the eye.

All good things, of course, considering the original release left a little to be desired, with some aged visuals and problematic movement options.

It's the PS4 Pro version that will see the most significant changes, with spruced up visuals that soften some of the rougher edges of a game that, over the years, has been modded to look incredibly beautiful. While it's not quite up to the modding community's efforts, it's looking much better.

I like to Move it, Move it

Whatever PS4 you're playing on though, all players will benefit from improved movement options.

The RPG will now let you backpedal with a press of the X button, and you'll be able to move around in water with a little more realism. If you're a bow and arrow user, you'll also appreciate a revised dual-wielding aiming mode that feels more like the real thing, as well as a tweak to spell targeting.

That's alongside easier-to-spot map markers, and a bunch of bug fixes. And, perhaps best of all, you'll finally be able to see your own hands when you put weapons away, rather than immersion-breaking Move controllers. Because PS4 pads don't quite fit the high-fantasy theme, right?