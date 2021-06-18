Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India

Samsung has launched two new tablets in India, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which cater to two different price segments. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings features from Galaxy Tab S7+, including a large display and S Pen in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is more suited for work, studies, design, and entertainment. While the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with a compact design and features geared to make it more portable with offerings for entertainment and gaming.

Price and availability

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in four colours - Mystic Black, Mystic Silver Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be available in two colours of Gray and Silver.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 50,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for WIFI model.

Samsung has introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE that includes a Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover. While on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite customers can get up to 6 months of no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,499 per month.

Customers can buy Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at Samsung's own website, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners from June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a a large 12.4-inch display supporting a 16:10 aspect ratio picture and 244 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution. This is coupled with Dolby Atmos sound quality through AKG speakers.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 10090 mAh battery that supports 45W superfast charge that recharges the huge battery in just 90 minutes. The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox while the 45W fast charger can be purchased separately at Samsung's website and leading retail outlets.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor on the inside. In terms of cameras it comes with a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front landscape mode camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with the S Pen included in the box. It doesn’t need to be charged and has an low latency less than 30ms for a real pen paper experience.

Samsung has bundled premium software subscriptions such as Clip Studio and Canva with the device. With Samsung Notes, users can convert on-screen handwritten notes to text.

With Samsung DeX and Book Cover Keyboard, the device can be used as a laptop, transforming the UI to a PC-like experience. Through the second screen, users can transform the Galaxy Tab S7 FE into an additional display alongside their PC to expand your view.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 8.7–inch screen housed in a metal cover. It has a compact form factor and is 8mm thin. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a Dual Speaker system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. It comes with up to 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor.

In terms of battery is features a 5100mAh unit that supports 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite works seamlessly with the ecosystem of Galaxy devices – from phones to wearable devices. Users can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on their tablet, even when the smartphone is out of reach. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is protected by Samsung's own security platform Knox.