Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite India availability revealed

Samsung’s newly announced tablets – Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite are coming to India this month. According to a listing on Amazon, both these freshly introduced tablets will be sold via Amazon Indian starting June 23.

Incidentally just yesterday, Samsung announced that both the tablets were made available in Russia . There the Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE is available in four colour options, black, green, silver, and pink gold. It is available in a couple of variants - 64GB and 128GB of built-in storage.

The 64GB model variant is priced at 49,990 rubles ($692) and while the 128GB variant is priced at 54,990 rubles ($761) in Russia. Similarly, the Tab A7 Lite LTE has been made available in dark grey and silver, with 32GB or 64GB of storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite price in India and availability

Talking about India, neither Samsung nor Amazon has revealed the retail price of both the tablets. Going by the landing page, both these tablets are expected to start retailing the same day. The Amazon listing only reveals some specifications of the tablets and has an option for users to register for a launch-related alert.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite specifications and features

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be seen as Samsung’s answer to Apple’s iPad and is a stripped-down version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. This tablet comes with a big 12.4-inch display boasting a 2560 x 1600 resolution. The tablet comes with a stylus as well that helps in taking notes, sketching and scribbling on the tablet.

Under the hood, it has an Octa-core processor, details of which are rather unknown yet. Though it comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. A massive 10690 mAh battery powers the tablet and it supports up to 45W charging. Though Samsung is only offering a mediocre charging brick in the box.

This 5G tablet comes with an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It runs on Android 11 with Samsung’s UI on top.

The Tab A7 Lite ships with an 8.9-inches display that boasts 1340 x 800-pixel resolution. Like the Tab S7 FE, we do not have any info about the chipset that powers this tablet though it just offers 4G connectivity. It comes with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage at max.

