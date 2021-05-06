Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leak shows a surprisingly good-looking cheap tablet

After renders leaked last month showing off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in black, new images give us a glimpse of the other colors we could be getting when the budget slate releases.

This new leak comes from the same source as before – user @evleaks on Twitter – who has shared new images of the tablet in pink, blue, green and white. We also got our first look at the tablet’s book cover case which includes a holster for Samsung’s premium S-Pen stylus, though it doesn’t look too different from what we’ve seen before.

If the leak is real, Samsung’s upcoming budget tablet seems set to be a stylish option even if you’re not looking to splash out too hard on your next tech purchase. We’ll have to wait until the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite releases to know for sure, and we likely don’t have long to wait.

Given that affordable gadgets often have pretty utilitarian designs, we're glad to see this anticipated device could bring good designs to the cheap tablet market.

More than just a pretty face

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite supposedly releasing soon – multiple sources have suggested June – there’s a fair bit we now know about the tablet beyond its color options. For one we’ve heard that it’ll come with 5G connectivity capabilities – though you’ll likely need a SIM and data plan to take advantage of it.

Other leaks have said that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will also be packing a 12.4-inch 1600 x 2560 LCD screen, alongside a Snapdragon 750G chipset and 4GB of RAM. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the tablet come with different size and higher RAM options too.

Based on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 we’d expect the base version to start at around $349 / £349 / AU$649, if not slightly higher for the improved features. As we learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite from leaks and official information, we'll be sure to keep you up to date with the latest.