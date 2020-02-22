Our big Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera test: 100x zoom, 108MP photos and 40MP selfies

We don't have to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera is incredible – the 50 photos we're including in this camera deep dive speak for themselves.

We tested the S20 Ultra 100x telephoto lens, which Samsung calls 'Space Zoom', and have our first thoughts on that. We've got photo samples from shooting on a tripod as well as while handheld; most importantly, we put the phone's photos side-by-side with those shot by top competitors (the likes of Apple, Google, OnePlus).

As you can tell, we're taking our Galaxy S20 Ultra camera very seriously:

Yeah, we're kind of nuts when it comes to properly testing smartphone cameras. (Image credit: Future)

The photo comparison gallery is below, however, if you have specific requests for a comparison or shot scenario, ask us about it on Twitter. We'll try to update this ongoing S20 Ultra camera review with answers. Yes, we'll include the S20 and S20 Plus as comparisons when we get those phones in for review, too.

For now, we've photo galleries on multiple pages (to break up the photos that will load, not to annoy you with multiple pages, we swear!) showing the results of the following S20 Ultra camera modes:

100x 'Space Zoom' telephoto lens with a tripod + rival phone comparisons

telephoto lens with a tripod + rival phone comparisons 108MP photos and 40MP selfies

and Live Focus portrait mode and all of its fun filters

and all of its fun filters The upgraded selfie camera and automatic group selfie UI (this is poised to be the best selfie camera we've ever tested)

and automatic (this is poised to be the best selfie camera we've ever tested) Ultra-wide photos (and how they compare to normal wide photos)

(and how they compare to normal wide photos) Handheld 100x 'Space Zoom' telephoto attempts

Now onto the Galaxy S20 Ultra photo comparison gallery below.

So how's that Galaxy S20 100x 'Space Zoom'?

What's it like in 'Space Zoom'? That's the No. 1 question we had when we first did our Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra unboxing and fired up the camera. In a few words: impressive, but not always useable at the maximum 100x times zoom level.

Samsung's folded lens, similar to the Huawei P30 Pro's periscope lens, sits sideways inside the smartphone to give it extra room and uses a mirror to turn 90 degrees and take shots out of the back of the phone. Otherwise, you wouldn't be getting to extreme zoom levels with a thin smartphone.

Using a tripod for this first test, here are the results, starting with 1x (no zoom) and going to 2x, 10x, 30x and 100x, then back down to 0.5x for the ultra-wide.

Edit: We went back and re-did our testing to include both day and night to see what happens when more shadows creep in.

S20 Ultra photo gallery

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP main camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP main camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP main camera – 4x zoom Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP main camera – 10x zoom Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP main camera – 30x zoom Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP main camera – 100x zoom (max zoom) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 12MP ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera – 1x (no zoom)

Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera – 2x zoom

Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera – 4x zoom Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera – 10x zoom Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera – 30x zoom Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera – 100x zoom (max zoom) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

The S20 Ultra camera at 100x isn't something you'd post to Instagram – it's almost a stylized hand-drawn version of what New York City's Grand Central Terminal clock looks like. But this is close to what 10x digital zoom looks like on Samsung's competitors.

Essentially, Samsung's camera is making 10x optical hybrid zoom fairly useable when that's the maximum digital zoom on many of its rivals (and its own previous cameras). Even 4x and 30x (which are preset zoom levels on the camera UI) are usable in the right scenarios (read: good lighting conditions and with a steady hand or tripod), while the 100x zoom feels like a neat tech demo and similar to the quality of 10x digital zoom on other phones cameras.

Besides the S20 Ultra, here's what we've included

Looking at the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera's photos is helpful, but examining them alone isn't good enough for our testing. So we've included several of Samsung's rivals and two of last year's Samsung phones in many of the scenarios.

Here's what we've included and why:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: because... otherwise this is pointless, right?

because... otherwise this is pointless, right? iPhone 11 Pro Max : the S20 Ultra's chief competitor from Apple

: the S20 Ultra's chief competitor from Apple Google Pixel 4 : one of the best camera phones in our book

: one of the best camera phones in our book Samsung Galaxy S10 : how much has the S20 Ultra improved things?

: how much has the S20 Ultra improved things? Samsung Galaxy Note 10: some people are deciding between the S20 Ultra and Note 10 (and have emailed us, so this is for you)

some people are deciding between the S20 Ultra and Note 10 (and have emailed us, so this is for you) OnePlus 7 Pro : a flagship at a mid-range price, now 1/3 cheaper vs S20 Ultra

: a flagship at a mid-range price, now 1/3 cheaper vs S20 Ultra Google Pixel 3a: a phone that's $1,000 cheaper than the S20 Ultra

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 4x digital zoom Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 10x digital zoom Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 4x zoom Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max camera – 10x zoom (max zoom) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future) iPhone 11 Pro Max ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

Google Pixel 4

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 4 camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 4 camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 4 camera – 4x zoom Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 4 camera – 8x zoom (max zoom)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 4 camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 4 8x digital zoom (max zoom)

S20 Ultra vs last year's big Samsung phones

Galaxy S10 photos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S10 camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S10 camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S10 camera – 10x zoom (max zoom) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S10 ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S10 camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy S10 camera – 10x (max zoom)

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus camera – 4x zoom Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus camera – 10x zoom (max zoom) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera – 10x zoom Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

S20 Ultra vs much cheaper phones

OnePlus 7 Pro

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro camera – 3x zoom Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro camera – 10x zoom Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro ultra-wide camera – 0.5x zoom

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro camera – 3x zoom Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 7 Pro camera – 10x (max zoom) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Google Pixel 3a

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 3a camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 3a camera – 2x zoom Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 3a camera – 4x zoom Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 3a camera – 8x (max zoom)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 3a camera – 1x (no zoom) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Google Pixel 3a camera – 8x (max zoom)

Now onto the Galaxy S20 Ultra 'Live Focus' mode, which is Samsung calls its portrait mode, and more comparisons to tell how Samsung's new phone stacks up to its competitors.