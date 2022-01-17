Samsung Galaxy M33 5G production is on - India launch imminent

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been in the works for some time and now we have reports of its production kickstarting at Samsung's Greater Noida factory. The device was also spotted on the BIS listings, indicating an early launch in the country.

The device carries the model number SM-M336BU/DS, where the last two alphabets indicates a dual SIM option. The Galaxy M33 5G also appeared on Geekbench back in December when some of its specifications were revealed. The handset scored 726 points in single-core and 1830 in multi-core tests.

We have no information regarding the design, though it is safe to assume that some renders might soon start arriving. Meanwhile, we expect the design language to be in sync with its predecessor, the Galaxy M32 that went official last June.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G rumored specifications

If we go with the information revealed in the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G may get a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. However, information around the handset's display is sketchy though we did have a rumor that suggested an AMOLED display.

Furthermore, it will be powered by Exynos 1200 5G processor and will operate on Samsung's OneUI 4.0 skin based on the Android 12 operating system. The device will include 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G may flaunt a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 5MP shooter and a 2MP shooter. At the front, we can see a 13MP sensor for the sake of video calls and selfies.

The smartphone's listing on Safety Korea certification website suggested that it will draw power from a 6000mAh mammoth battery. We can also expect fast charging support, considering that the device is going to be a mid-ranger. However, we have no data around the price points that it would launch at.

By way of comparison, the Samsung Galaxy M32 prices started at Rs 14,999. Some of its key features included an AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 64MP main camera, 20MP selfie shooter, and a big 6,000mAh battery. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset.

