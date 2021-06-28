Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale: price, specs, and availability

Samsung Galaxy M32, the latest budget smartphone from the brand will go on sale in India starting today. The phone was launched in India last week as the successor to the Galaxy M31 from 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at Rs 14,999, but you can get up to Rs 1,250 instant discount with ICICI bank cards if you are buying it during the initial sale. Some of the key features of the Samsung Galaxy M32 includes an AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 64MP main camera, 20MP selfie shooter, and a big 6,000mAh battery. The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price, offers and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in Black and Light Blue colour options. You can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250 while with ICICI cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The star of the show here is the display. For the first time, Samsung is offering a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate - Samsung’s first device under Rs 15,000 segment. It has an 800 nits max brightness and the Galaxy M32 comes with an Infinity-U style cut-out for selfie camera which is basically a dew-drop style notch.

The Samsung Galaxy M32’s design looks similar to the mid-range Galaxy F62 and is available in Black and Light Blue colours. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Galaxy M32 sports a 64 MP primary camera in the camera department, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are also present. You get a 20MP selfie shooter on the front. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery. However, the company is offering a 15W fast charger in the box, but the phone supports 25W fast charging.

Other features include One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a mono speaker.

