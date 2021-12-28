Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with Exynos 1200 and Android 12 OS appears early

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, launched in August, brought a welcome upgrade to the 4G variant that the company brought barely two months earlier. Now, we hear that a successor is in the works with the Galaxy M33 arriving on benchmarking sites.

Reports of a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G had trickled in from October, but now there is confirmation in the form of a Geekbench listing. This was first spotted by the folks over at Nashville Chatter. A prototype of the model, which appeared on the website, indicates an Exynos 1200 chipset and possibly a larger battery.

An interesting aside is that the same chipset could power the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and appear with similar benchmarks with similar scores. This makes us consider the definite possibility of the Galaxy M33 coming up as a rebranded Galaxy A53, albeit with a larger battery.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy M33’s battery with model number EB-BM336ABN has already been certified by SafetyKorea. The certification revealed the capacity as 6,000mAh, which in turn suggests Samsung has kept it unchanged from the Galaxy M32 (non-5G) variant.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung used MediaTek SoC for the Galaxy M32, but now it is moving to its in-house Exynos chipset.

The model on the benchmark test ran 6GB RAM, although the phone may be offered in multiple memory/storage configurations as well. The listing also reveals Android 12 OS, but there is nothing else to take away. We will keep you posted on updates as and when they become available.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G came with 6.5-inch HD+ resolution V-display with a water-drop notch on the top and a slight chin on the bottom. The rear panel had no specific bump for the camera module, with just the lenses protruding out.

The device is powered by Dimensity 720 chipset, unlike the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset on the 4G variant of the smartphone. This ensures that the smartphone supports up to 12 5G bands in India. It is linked with 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and option to expand up to 1TB via microSD.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging technology.

