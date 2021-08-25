Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India with Dimensity 720 chipset, 5,000mAh battery

Samsung today launched the 5G variant of the Galaxy M32 smartphone that comes with some improvements over the 4G variant. The 4G variant of the smartphone was launched in India back in June.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with Dimensity 720 chipset, 5,000mAh battery which was previously announced on a teaser post on Amazon itself. And Samsung has not made a big fanfare about the launch of the smartphone and quietly launched it.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available in two variants in India which include a 6GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage variant and another 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant. Colour options include a Slate Black variant and a Sky Blue variant.

The price of the smartphone begins at Rs 18,999, and will be available for sale from September 2 at 12 noon on Amazon. Offers on the smartphone include a Rs 2,000 instant discount for customers using ICICI credit cards and EMI schemes.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G come with 6.5-inch HD+ resolution V-display with a water-drop notch on the top and a slight chin on the bottom. The rear panel of the device has no specific bump for the camera module. It's just the camera lenses that protrude from of the rear panel.

On the inside the device will come with a Dimensity 720 chipset, unlike the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset on the 4G variant of the smartphone. This ensures that the smartphone supports up to 12 5G bands in India which include the N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3), N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), and N78 (3500). This is accompanied by either 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and option to expand up to 1TB via microSD.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a quad-core camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will feature a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging technology. For security on the software end it comes with Samsung's proprietary Knox security. The device runs on Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's One UI 3.1 on top of it.