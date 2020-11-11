Samsung Galaxy A52 could be a very capable 5G mid-ranger

Samsung Galaxy A52 was spotted on Geekbench listing recently and the specifications of the same as emerged on the web. The Samsung Galaxy A52 will be the successor to the Galaxy A51 which came in both 4G and 5G variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G variant has now been spotted sporting Qualcomm's new 5G capable chipset. The chipset, RAM, and OS version is has been spotted on the database which will give us an idea of what the next-gen Samsung mid-range 5G device might offer.

Popular tipster, Abhishek Yadav posted a tweet which revealed the geekbench data of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 device. For starters, the Galaxy A52 is said to come with Snapdragon 750G chipset which was recently unveiled. It is a 5G enabled chipset and is built on the 8nm fabrication process. It uses the Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung A52 5G Spotted On Geekbench.•Android 11 👍•6GB Ram•Snapdragon 750G https://t.co/y3wlzCB7VX pic.twitter.com/M3XImScplXNovember 10, 2020

The Snapdragon 750G is said to offer a 20% improvement over the Snapdragon 730G, which we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy M51. The graphics performance is also said to improve by 10% with Adreno 619 GPU. Further, the tweet also reveals the decide will pack in 6GB of RAM and we can expect one more variant if not more with 8GB RAM option as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is also said to run on Android 11 out of the box, which will be the first phone from Samsung to do so. The Android 11 will have Samsung One UI 3.0 on top of it. Apart from these three key features, the listings didn't offer much information about the device.

For those who care about the benchmark scores, the device secured 298 in the single-core test and 1001 in the multi-core test. And, finally, the device comes with "SM-A526B" model number.

The last-gen Samsung Galaxy A51 arrived in two variants - a 4G variant powered by Exynos 9611 and a 5G version with Exynos 980 chipset. If the device is coming to India, we might see a new chipset being used rather than a 5G SoC which will help Samsung lower down the overall cost.