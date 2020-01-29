Samsung adds Galaxy A51 to its mid-range lineup

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A51 in India starting at Rs 23,999. Unlike the recently released Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite, the A51 is aimed at the mid-range segment.

It is available in two RAM variants - 8GB/6GB with 128GB storage and three color options: Sparkling White Crush, Diamond Black Crush, and Green Crush. The smartphone will go on sale on 31 January on leading e-retailers, offline retailers, and the Samsung website.

The key feature of the A51 is its quad-camera setup, the 6.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, and a 4000mAh battery that supports up to 15W fast charging.

The 6.5-inch display comes with an Infinity-O cutout, which is now slightly smaller and is placed in the center. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, which is Samsung’s equivalent of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy A51’s quad-camera setup comprises of a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP wide-angle, 5MP macro lens, and 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

For connectivity, you will get USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The biometric security comes in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Some other notable features include AR Doodle, Super steady video, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox security, and some other India specific software features.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available starting January 31 at retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop, and other online portals.