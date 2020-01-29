Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar worth Rs 1,99,990 can replace your 5.1 home cinema setup

Sennheiser launched its Rs 1.99 lakh worth Ambeo Soundbar in India. The company calls it the “future of 3D sound in home cinema”, as it’s a 5.1.4 channel speaker packed in a single device. Sennheiser keeps its legacy intact with the sound signature and quality, but what’s even more impressive is its ability to calibrate as per the surrounding automatically.

It’s called the Ambeo Soundbar because it is developed under Sennheiser’s AMBEO 3D technology program, which works towards making the audio experience as real as natural. And that’s also the reason why it’s priced unusually higher than ordinary soundbars.

(Image credit: Future)

The Ambeo Soundbar is powered by 13 drivers - five tweeters, six woofers, and two top-firing full-range speakers. It is compatible with various sound formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for 3D audio. It is further aided with Sennheiser's Upmix sound upscaling technology that converts stereo or 5.1 audio to 3D sound.

The company emphasized the fact that it’s not a soundbar but more as it replicates a conventional 5.1.4 home theatre setup to save you space and stay void of unwanted wires. Note that the soundbar does not have a dedicated subwoofer but does allow for a separate subwoofer to be connected.

For connectivity, it includes an HDMI eARC, 4K, and Dolby Vision pass-through, Bluetooth, and a built-in Chromecast.

There’s also Sennheiser’s Smart Control App for iOS and Android, which allows users to customize equalizers, adjust acoustic settings, change modes, and more.

It will be available starting January 29, 2020, across India and can be experienced at select Sennheiser stores.