Samsung Galaxy A52 leaked pics hint camera setup and 3.5 headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be the next mid-ranger in Samsung’s A-series. The device has been already spotted on multiple certification site and is reportedly under production in India at Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. A new leaked image suggests the camera setup, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more details.

The back panel image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 has been obtained courtesy of 91mobiles . The leaked image reveals the complete back design of the phone. According to the images leaked, the Galaxy A52 will sport a quad rear camera inside a rectangular module. The USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack will sit on the bottom.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: 91mobiles)

Furthermore, the device is also expected to retain the ‘Glasstic’ back which is a mix of plastic and glass material. We have seen this type of back on multiple Samsung phones including Samsung Galaxy M51 and S20 FE . The leaked images are shown in Black colour option but we can expect multiple colour options when it is launched.

It doesn’t have a cutout for the fingerprint scanner on the rear which means the device is likely to pack in an in-display fingerprint scanner. The power button and volume rockers can be seen on the right side. While the display of the phone is still a mystery, previously leaked images suggest it will have a centre punch-hole camera cutout.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is said to come in 4G as well as 5G variants in India. The 5G variant is tipped to come with Snapdragon 750G chipset which comes with Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. The 4G variant is said to sport Snapdragon 720G on the inside.

The Galaxy A52 is also expected to run on Android 11 out of the box based on One UI 3.0. The Google Play listing also confirmed the device to sport 8GB RAM. However, we can expect the device in other variants too. Recently, the device was spotted on the 3C certification which confirmed the device to sport 15W fast charging with 9V/1.67A charger.

For now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch. The device is expedited to arrive sometime in Q1 2021 in India.

