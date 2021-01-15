Samsung Galaxy A52 production reportedly starts in India

After passing multiple certifications hinting the launch, the Samsung Galaxy A52 could soon launch in India. The phone’s mass production has begun in India.

According to a report from 91mobiles , the production of the Samsung Galaxy A52 has already started at Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. The device is expected to launch in India in the coming months. The report also says the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 will also come to India.

With 5G in the mid-range segment, Samsung will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme. The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G variant was also spotted on the Geekbench a while back.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G variant is said to come with Snapdragon 750G chipset which is a mid-range 5G chipset from Qualcomm. We’ve also seen the SoC devices like Mi 10i and Moto G 5G in India. It is a 5G enabled chipset and is built on the 8nm fabrication process. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. There is also support for Wi-Fi 6.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is also expected to run on Android 11 out of the box based on One UI 3.0. The previous Google Play listing also confirmed the device to sport 8GB RAM. However, we can expect the device in other variants too. Apart from that, the device is also said to pack in a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Type-C port.

The 4G variant of the Galaxy A52 is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 720G chipset. There is no official launch date from the company yet. As Samsung has begun the mass production, we guess it’s not too far away. More news on the same should be officially heard from Samsung soon.

