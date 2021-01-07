Samsung Galaxy A52 5G clears 3C certification ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is likely to launch as Samsung’s next mid-range device in the A-series. The device was previously spotted on the Geekbench database and has now cleared the Chinese 3C certification.

The 3C certification clearance confirms the charging speed of the upcoming device. Folks over at MySmartPrice spotted the certification details. According to the listings, the Galaxy A52 5G with model number SM-A5260 has received certification which confirms the device to sport 15W fast charging with 9V/1.67A charger. This charging speed is the same as we’ve seen on the predecessor Galaxy A51.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apart from the mention of charging speed, the certification does not provide us with any other details. However, thanks to multiple leaks and rumours, we do know the specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. These specs are based on the detailed obtained from Google Play console listings and Geekbench database.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected)

The Galaxy A52 5G is said to come with Snapdragon 750G chipset which also powered devices like Mi 10i and Moto G 5G in India. It is a 5G enabled chipset and is built on the 8nm fabrication process. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X52 modem for global 5G connectivity on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrums. There is also support for Wi-Fi 6.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is also said to run on Android 11 out of the box based on One UI 3.0. The Google Play listing also confirmed the device to sport 8GB RAM. Apart from that, the device is also said to pack in a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Type-C port.