Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G price in India, specs, comparison and launch date

Staying true to its promise of increasing its presence in the premium smartphone segment , the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will launch in India in early 2021. Here’s everything we know about its price, specs and availability.

Originally slated to launch during the festive season, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will be unveiled on January 5. It is basically a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G from China, which in turn is the Mi 10T Lite but with an upgraded primary camera. This technically makes it the most affordable device in Xiaomi’s flagship lineup, which consisted of the Mi 10 and the Mi 10T series.

The big talking point will be the inclusion of the 108MP image sensor, making it the cheapest smartphone in India to do so. Currently, the title is held by the Mi 10T Pro at Rs 39,999. Unless there are any other region-specific changes for the Indian Xiaomi Mi 10i, we have a good idea at what to expect from it when it releases.

It will also mark Xiaomi’s return to the mid-range price band — a segment last refreshed with the Redmi K20 Pro in mid-2019. It will compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord , the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Realme X3 series .

Cut to the chase

What is it? Xiaomi’s next mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi’s next mid-range smartphone When is it out? January 5 in India

January 5 in India What will it cost? Under Rs 30,000

Xiaomi India has confirmed that the Mi 10i will be unveiled on January 5, making it the first major launch of 2021. It was originally slated to a November release, but external factors pushed it back by a few weeks.

A leak suggests that two configurations of the phone will be available: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. If the Chinese pricing is any indication, the phone will be extremely competitively priced and could start under Rs 25,000. Though, we expect it to be closer to the Rs 30,000 mark. Colour options are likely to be Midnight Black, Pacific Sunrise and Atlantic Blue.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 10i follows a similar design language as that of the Poco X3 with a minimal back panel and the cameras being housed in a circular housing along the centre. It will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back. It will be on the bulkier side with over 9mm thickness and over 200 grams of weight.

Just like how the Mi 10T series moved to LCD screens, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will also come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD screen. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The new AdaptiveSync feature switches between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz to match with the content which also saves the battery. The display covers up to NTSC 84%. It can go up to 450 nits and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Apart from that, the display is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue content consumption. And lastly, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Specifications

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Under the hood, the Mi 10i will be powered by the new Snapdragon 750G chipset which is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2Ghz. It is built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. This is also a 5G enabled chipset which comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity. Clarity on the specific storage and RAM configuration will come later, but we could see Xiaomi offer a lower variant to have a lower starting price.

The battery is expected to be rated at 4,820mAh, with support for 33W MMT fast charging over USB Type-C. There is no support for wireless charging but the included charger should charge the phone completely in about an hour.

Apart from the above-mentioned specs, the Xiaomi Mi 10i will offer NFC, dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou. For audio, there will be dual speaker setup onboard. The IR blaster and the headphone jack will also make the cut.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Camera

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The big talking point will be the new quad-camera setup. The Xiaomi Mi 10i in India will have a 108MP primary camera, using the new 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. It will paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter.

A lot of shooting modes will also be available such as Sky replacement, AI, portraits, full manual controls for photo and video, movie frame, macro and more.