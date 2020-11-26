The new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G boasts of a 108MP camera and a 120Hz display

Xiaomi has often been credited with bringing high-end specs and features to new, lower price points. The new Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G breaks all previous records with specs way above its price band. It is joined by the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 4G, touching multiple segments at once.

Before we start, let’s try to make some sense of the lineup. Readers in India might remember phones with the same names launch a few months ago, viz. the Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Max. Those devices were never sold in China, leaving a bit of an awkward gap in the naming scheme.

Filling that gap, the new Redmi Note 9 series that launched today is currently destined only for the Chinese market. Basically, same names but different products in different regions. There are murmurs of them launching in India as the Redmi Note 10 series in early 2021, but information on that is scarce at this point.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The star of the show is obviously the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. It is the first device in the entire series’ history to be 5G-capable, thanks to the new Snapdragon 750G chipset. It also moves to a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the cheapest phones to do so. It sports the same AdaptiveSync technology that debuted on the Mi 10T range , allowing the display to scale between six different refresh rate levels to achieve better efficiency.

It is also the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera by quite a margin, marking the debut of the new 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor with 9-in-1 pixel-binning. It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter. Other specs include a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The rest of the features include IP53 water-resistance, 360-degree ambient light sensing, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a free antimicrobial case and screen protector.

In China, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,599 (~Rs 18,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 1,799 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,999 for the top 8GB + 256GB model.

Redmi Note 9 5G

Next up is the Redmi Note 9 5G, which is amongst the most affordable 5G phones currently available, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The rest of the specs are standard fare, with a 6.53-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate, a 48MP triple camera on the rear and a 5,000mAh battery.

It starts at CNY 1,299 (~15,000) in China for the 6GB + 128GB model, going up to CNY 1,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,699 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Redmi Note 9 4G

Last up is the affordable Redmi Note 9 4G, which opts for the modest Snapdragon 662 chipset along with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 48MP camera runs the show, flanked by an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. The big talking point is the 6,000mAh battery — the largest ever on a Redmi Note. 18W fast charging is also supported. Pricing starts at CNY 999 (~Rs 11,500).

Does this mean that Redmi would once again lower the price barrier for top-notch features in 2021? Well, only time will tell. But suffice to say that competition would be grimacing as they head into the last few weeks of what has been a weird 2020.

Redmi Note 9 series specs Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Redmi Note 9 5G Redmi Note 9 4G Display 6.67" FHD+, 120Hz 6.53" FHD+, 60Hz 6.53" FHD+, 60Hz Processor Snapdragon 750G Dimensity 800U Snapdragon 662 RAM 6/8GB 6/8GB 4/6/8GB Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB 128/256GB Rear camera 108+13+2+2MP 48+8+2MP 48+8+2MP Front camera 16MP 13MP 8MP Battery 4,820mAh 5,000mAh 6,000mAh Charging 33W 18W 18W