Saints vs Falcons live stream: how to watch the NFL week 13 game from anywhere today

The Saints have finally got some breathing room at the top of the NFC South, but truth be told they didn't have to do much to earn it, running our 31-3 winners against the QB-less Broncos. The Falcons are a much bigger challenge, having just obliterated the Raiders, in one of the more eye-catching results of a season that's been packed with surprises. Taysom Hill, you've been warned. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Saints vs Falcons live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

Saints vs Falcons live stream Today's New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Hill's passing game was virtually non-existent against Denver, where he completed just nine of 16 attempts for 78 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. Fortunately his groundwork was good enough for two touchdown runs.

The Falcons destroyed Derek Carr last weekend, sacking him five times and forcing five turnovers, and Sean Payton should be wary. Payton insists he wanted Hill to do very little, but with Drew Brees still out injured, could this be the right time to give Jameis Winston a shot?

That said, Hill looked much more lively two weeks ago, when he led New Orleans to a 24-9 victory over Atlanta. But the Falcons look much more threatening now.

They're not quite out of playoff contention either, with the Bucs losing three of their last four, and a victory today could make the division very interesting indeed. Read on as we explain how to watch the Saints vs Falcons online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Saints vs Falcons from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Saints vs Falcons live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Saints vs Falcons game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven't, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch Saints vs Falcons FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Saints vs Falcons game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Saints vs Falcons.

Saints vs Falcons live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Saints vs Falcons clash kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT in Canada, and CTV is providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Saints vs Falcons game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

You can tune in to the Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 6pm GMT. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch Falcons vs Saints: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Falcons vs Saints game, which is scheduled to start at 5m AEDT on Monday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the Falcons vs Saints. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).