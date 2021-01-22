Redmi's first gaming smartphone will feature the Dimensity 1200 SoC

MediaTek’s Dimensity series' new chipset, Dimensity 1200 is officially here. The Dimensity series was featured on many budget, mid-range and even flagship smartphones last year was was rather popular. And now the newest MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, would be featured on a Redmi gaming smartphone.

We had earlier reported that both Realme and Redmi had announced that their new devices would be powered by upcoming Dimensity 1200 chipset. The latest update seems to confirm the earlier information, which means that MediaTek's new chipsets are arriving in droves in 2021.

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing from China took to Weibo to mention that the Redmi's first ever gaming smartphone would feature the new Dimensity chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chips are set to excel in 5G, AI, photography, video, and games. This seems like a good move from Redmi which has primarily launched the Redmi and Note series smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200: Details

MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 chip has been manufactured on a 6nm technology and is set to feature as flagship chipset for smartphones. The chipset was found on the AnTuTu benchmark a few weeks back. The Dimensity 1200 SoC secured better score in comparison with Snapdragon 865. The chipset name was a mystery until the launch in China.

Going by the previous track record, the new 6nm based Dimensity 1200 SoC can be considered the successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset. Realme has confirmed that it will be introducing a flagship smartphone that will feature the new SoC. Redmi might just be the first company to launch a Dimensity 1200 SoC based smartphone according to Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

The previously leaked MediaTek MT6893 is likely the Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with four Cortex-A78 CPUs and four Cortex-A55 CPUs. The graphics will be handled by Mali-G77 GPU, and the number of cores is unknown at the moment. In terms of scoring, the chipset achieved a total of 6,22,409 points - 1,75351 CPU score, 2,35,175 GPU score, 1,23,535 MEM (memory) score and lastly 88,348 in the UX score.

In the overall performance, MediaTek comfortably beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Further, the chipset is said to come with support for 5G. Recently, MediaTek surpassed Qualcomm as the top smartphone chip supplier.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!