Realme X9 Pro could be one of the first few to rock a Dimensity 1200 chipset

Just a day after MediaTek formally announced its new flagship chipsets, Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Realme have made their intentions clear to launch a Dimensity 1200-powered phone soon. While we have heard that for Xiaomi, it could be a Redmi gaming phone that could feature this new chipset, but for Realme it seems that the X9 Pro is the chosen one.

According to reports, this is the first time a Realme phone could have a 6nm chipset at its core. While the new chipset is expected to be less power-hungry, it goes without saying that the new Dimensity 1200 will be 5G ready.

MediaTek also revealed how the new chipset will make use of AI for imaging and gaming, suggesting that the phone could very well take gaming performances on regular phones to a new level.

Further, it’s been reported that the X9 series may come in multiple variants consisting of Realme X9 and X9 Pro. We’ve had Realme India and Europe’s CEO, Madhav Seth, teasing the upcoming device and it’s a slim profile which hints that the X9 series could launch soon.

Based on the teasers, it seems that the vanilla variant of Realme X9 could launch in India soon and could very well be a rebranded version of the Realme V15 5G. However, these are only early rumours as of now.

The Realme X9 Pro and the Realme Race Pro are expected to launch in the first quarter of this year and it is yet unknown if this could be a global launch or a release just limited to China for the time being.

Realme X9 Pro Specs (expected)

While nothing is known about the device officially, as usual, some leaks give us a hint at what to expect from the phone. A popular and fairly accurate leakster, Ice Universe, has revealed the key specs of both Realme X9 Pro and Realme Race.

The Realme X9 Pro, according to the leak, may come with a 6.4-inch OLED panel with 2400*1080-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with a 4500 mAh battery with a 65W fast charging tech. This could also be Realme’s first phone with 108 MP camera housed in a triple camera setup along with a couple of other 13MP sensors.

In terms of storage, the phone could come in more than one option. The leak hints at the presence of at least two storage combinations 128GB and 256GB coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone could run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

(Image credit: Ice Univerce/GizmoChina)

Realme Race Pro Specs (expected)

The leaks also hint at the specs of Realme Race Pro which is supposedly Realme’s first phone to come equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It may come with a 5000 mAh battery pack with a 125W fast charging capacity and triple camera setup with the primary sensor being a 64MP sensor and the rest being a couple of 13MP sensors.

The Race Pro could come with a 6.8-inch display offering 3200*2440-pixel resolution and 160Hz refresh rate. Apart from the regular 128GB and 256GB storage options, we may see a 512GB storage variant as well. In terms of memory, you may get up to 12GB of RAM on the phone. The phone could run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

