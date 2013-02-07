Twitter hacks and beneath the Surface Pro in this week's tech. mag

The latest issue of tech. magazine is out and this week it is all about hacking. With the New York Times, Twitter and even the US government all subject to hacks, tech. takes a look at who is behind the attacks and also reveals the most audacious hackers of all time.

There's also expert opinion on the Microsoft Surface Pro and how it compares to the latest iPad, as well as an investigation into Netflix and how it is taking on the TV titans.

As always, tech. magazine comes complete with heaps of interactivity. In the magazine there's a 360-degree look at the HTC One SV and this week's cover has to be seen to be believed.

Can you hack it?

Speaking about the latest issue, tech. editor Marc Chacksfield said: "The recent hacks of big-name companies and services is a worrying sign of things to come and is pushing many to go beyond the password when it comes to authentication.

"The latest issue tells you all you need to know about the situation and gives tips on what you can do about it. Don't forget to check out the interactive cover too – which shows that even technology magazines aren't safe from a hack or two!"

tech. is the weekly iPad magazine from the makers of TechRadar, which covers all types of technology every week.

Out now on Newsstand, you can get the first five issues absolutely free with no obligation.

Check out the interactive cover below: