How to delete all your tweets on X
If you want to know how to delete all your tweets then we’ll show you a simple method using Redact
Whether you’re starting fresh on social media or you just want to get rid of some old and embarrassing tweets, then you may want to know how to delete all tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter). Luckily there is a simple solution to this issue.
One way to delete all tweets is of course doing it one-by-one on your X profile, however this can get repetitive and boring real quick. Unfortunately, X doesn’t have a way to delete all Tweets within the app or website itself but fear not, there is third-party software that can do this for you.
We’ve opted for Redact, which allows you delete all tweets quickly and easily. It does require you to download an application which can only be used on Windows, Mac or Linux, so it cannot be used from a mobile phone. You’ll have to jump in front of a PC or laptop for this one.
Tools and requirements
- PC or laptop to access software from
- Internet connection
- Redact software
- You may need to pay for the premium version of the Redact software if you are deleting a large amount of tweets
Steps for how to delete all tweets
- Download and install the Redact app and then log in with your email address
- Select Services under the Delete from section and then hit Twitter and log in
- Select the tweets you want to delete, to delete them all hit Tweets and then All time for a starting point to Now for an ending point
- Click on Deletion Mode to delete your tweets without previewing them and then hit Start Deleting
Step by step guide on how to delete all tweets
1. Download Redact
First, you'll need to download the Redact app from the developer's website.
2. Install the app
Install the application by double-clicking on the .exe file (if you're using Windows 11) in your downloads folder.
3. Sign in
Once Redact has installed, you will need to sign up to an account with your email address. Enter it into the box and then follow the directions on screen to verify your email address.
4. Getting started
Once you have verified your email, you will be met with the main screen on Redact. Under the Delete from option on the right-hand side of the screen, you'll see a Services button, so select this.
5. Pick the service you want to delete posts from
There are a range of services to choose from, so click the Twitter option if you want to delete all of your tweets. Despite Twitter changing to X, Redact (at the time of writing) still refers to the social media platform as Twitter.
6. Select what you want to delete
Select which tweets you want to delete, whether it's your tweets, retweets or likes. You can then select a time period. To delete them all select All time for your starting point and Now for your end point.
7. Choose whether or not to preview tweets before deleting
You can either preview what will be deleted by selecting Preview Mode and then Start Previewing, or you can delete your tweets without previewing them by selecting Deletion Mode and then Start Deleting. Once you have done this, your selected tweets will be deleted.
Final thoughts on deleting all of your X posts and tweets
With social media constantly changing and evolving, knowing how to delete all tweets from your profile can be a useful skill to have.
Whether you want to be completely rid of your X account altogether, or you just want to start fresh with a brand new slate, using Redact to delete all tweets is a simple solution to the issue.
