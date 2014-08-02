Google is reportedly ready to free its photo service from Google+ shackles

It would be Auto Awesome if users didn't have to sign up to G+

According to a report this weekend, Google is about to scrap the need to sign up for Google+ in order to use the Photos part of the service.

Bloomberg sources claim the company is spinning off Photos, which allows people to store, share, edit, and enhance their snaps, into a standalone product in an attempt to generate growth.

It may be re-branded, but will still be available for current Google+ members, the sources said.

The news comes after Google announced it was allowing some business users to access the Hangouts service without signing up for Google+.

Say cheese

It appears, following the departure of Google+ boss Vic Guntora earlier this year, Google is beginning to realise that forcing Google+ sign-ups to access its services may have been misguided.

"Over here in our darkroom, we're always developing new ways for people to snap, share and say cheese," Google said in a statement without confirming the plans.