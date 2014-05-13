Canon goes super wide with two new lenses

Canon's new ultra-wide 16-35mm lens is the first wide-angle "L" lens to offer optical image stabilisation

Canon has introduced two new lenses into its range, two super wide angle lenses join the EF line-up, with one - a 16-35mm, designed for full-frame (35mm) cameras, and the other, a 10-18mm, designed for crop (APS-C) cameras.

First up, the EF 16-35mm f/4 is an "L" lens, which places it in Canon's professional line-up. Designed with landscape, architectural, or those who shoot in confined areas, photographers, Canon promises top notch optical construction, with a constant f/4 maximum aperture throughout.

The lens is the first ultra-wide L lens to feature Canon's optical Image Stabilizer (IS) technology - this offers a four-stop advantage of non-IS lenses, helping to keep shots sharp. Additional improvements to the IS system have been made, which include gyro sensors for better accuracy in traditional shooting, or when capturing panning motion.

Fast and silent autofocusing comes courtesy of the ultrasonic motor (USM), but complete control can be taken over focus thanks to the full-time focus ring.

In order to deliver high image quality, the lens features two ultra-low dispersion (UD) elements, designed to minimise chromatic aberration and color blurring. Super Spectra Coatings also reduce ghosting and flare, while fluorine coatings on the front and rear elements of the lens prevent dust and water drops from sticking to each element. Background blur can be achieved thanks to the lens' 9-blade circular aperture.

Something for everyone

Meanwhile, the new EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM offers an equivalent focal length of roughly 16-28mm in 35mm terms. As it is an EF-S lens, it will only fit Canon's range of APS-C cameras (EOS 7D and downwards).

The 10-18mm lens also includes a four-stop optical Image Stabilizer, while STM technology provides quick and quiet AF when shooting stills, and near silent focus when capturing movies. Especially useful for shooting movies, STM technology provides fluid continuous focus, which is ideal for tracking moving subjects, or providing smooth transitions between subjects.

A range of lens coatings, and a UD lens element is also included on the 10-18mm.

The Canon EF 16-35mm f/4L IS USM price will be £1,199/$1,199 (about AU$2,165) and is expected to be available from June 2014. The Canon EF-S 10-18mm IS STM price will be £299.99/$299.99 (about AU$541), with an expected shipping date from this month.