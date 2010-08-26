Video: Samsung Galaxy Tab vs iPad and Galaxy S

A new video has popped up on the web to show off the stylings and UI of the forthcoming Galaxy Tab.

Although in Korean and using only Korean characters, it gives a real example of how the Galaxy Tab will look in real life.

The UI seems slick and responsive, and the seven inch screen size is easy to hold in the hand - something that the iPad can't manage.

The video also puts the Galaxy Tab next to the 10-inch screen of the iPad and the 4-inch screen of the Galaxy S, showing it as something that fits between the two product types.

More specs

A few more specs are confirmed in the video, namely a 16:10 aspect ratio and 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity.

But it's the interface that really shows off the power of the new Galaxy Tab - the 1GHz processor is working overtime under the hood, and it looks easily as fast and as smooth as Apple's iPad, especially with the web and Google Maps.

Check out the video yourself and see if it's the next device for you... we're now looking forward to seeing what LG comes up with next.

Via Engadget from Digital Times