Samsung reveals it's sold 200 million Galaxy S smartphones

That number looks even bigger spelled out

Samsung revealed during its Samsung Unpacked 5 keynote at MWC 2014 that it's sold 200 million Galaxy S devices around the world so far.

The figure came from the mouth of Samsung's Head of Mobile Communications, President and Co-CEO JK Shin, just before he unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S5.

"I truly appreciate the 200 million customers around the world who have chosen our Galaxy S devices," Shin said.

The presentation opened with a lengthy orchestra concert and an intro video that showed attractive-looking folks working out, getting married and biking through New York City while using Samsung products.

Fitness was a key theme of Unpacked, and Samsung took the opportunity to unveil the Samsung Gear 2 smartwatch and Samsung Gear Fit fitness band.

But the company spent most of its time describing the new features of the Galaxy S5, with a focus on fitness and the phone's camera. Samsung Vice President of European Telecommunications Operations Jean-Daniel Ayme said it has the fastest auto-focus of any smartphone at 0.3 seconds.

In addition, Samsung is upgrading the original Galaxy Gear to Tizen OS.

