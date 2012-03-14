Samsung Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update on O2 due 'end March'

Samsung Galaxy S2 getting ready for the next gen Android platform

Great news for Samsung Galaxy S2 owners on O2: the Samsung Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update will drop before the end of the month (depending on your network).

After previously disappointing us by saying the update would be with us next month, O2's Andrew Cocks told us "I've actually just been told it will be before the end of March, not Mid-April."

Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that the Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update UK release date will be 19 March, when it will land with networks.

Vodafone and T-Mobile have committed to rolling the update out as soon as possible.

Whatever network you're on, you can find the latest Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update details in our Samsung Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update: when will I get it? article.