Nokia adds glamour model to Prism range

Nokia today unveiled the latest addition to its Prism Collection mobile phone range.

The Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism is, says Nokia, aimed at those falling into the "fashionista" or "design-conscious" category. In technology terms, this typically suggests that styling is more important than functionality. There's a lot of that going around.

Nokia tempts with high fashion

The Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism is certainly a looker. It features a seamless diamond-cut geometric design with a crystal centre key, from French designer Frédérique Daubal. The new handset comes with plenty of exclusive accessories, unique laser-etched graphic designs and distinctive wallpapers.

The specs are a mixed bag, including a 2-megapixel camera, high-speed 3G technology for fast and easy downloads and browsing, 1GB of internal memory and a built-in music player with matching headset. The 7900 Crystal Prism also boasts an 'eye-catching' OLED screen with organic, modern digital art wallpapers inspired by Daubal. Have we mentioned that it can also make phone calls?

The Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism will be available through the Nokia Online Shop from mid-February, priced around £280.