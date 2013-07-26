Google Play Games goes retro with Konami Code Easter Egg

Achievement unlocked: It makes you wonder what else Google has up its sleeves...

Looks like the folks at Google enjoy a bit of retro-gaming with a new Easter Egg popping up in its Google Play Games app.

The Konami Code has been ever present in various websites and games after being popularized in Konami's classic game Contra.

And when you input the code within the app, a message pops up, saying, "All your game are belong to us" – a nod to another classic and game for the Sega Mega Drive, Zero Wing.

It doesn't seem to do much else at the moment, but the Easter Egg is a fun little addition.

The code, if you want to try it for yourself, swipe up, up, down, down, left, right, left and right. Then press B, A and Start.

Via: Ausdroid

