Optic India wins Zowie Asia eXtremesland CS: GO tournament

Taiwanese tech giant Benq, under its esports centric sub-brand Zowie, collaborated with eXtremesland to announce the ZOWIE Asia eXtremesland tournament in August 2018. After successful qualifiers, two team—Optic India and Entity Gaming India, made it to the Counter-Strike: Go LAN finale match held on September 9th in Bengaluru.

While ZOWIE is known for its competitive gaming gears for eSports athletes, eXtremesland is an esports tournament which provides a platform to the best e-sports talent in the country to showcase their potential and compete at APAC level.

The collaboration aimed to promote the booming esports and PC gaming culture in the country and help it reach beyond the borders by promoting local talent and community. Unlike the previous tournaments, Zowie expanded the competition with four offline qualifiers which took place in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Jaipur, following the online qualifier.

The top four qualifying teams—OpTic India, Entity Gaming, Team Brutality and Slaughter Rage Army—were also awarded Zowie gaming gears like Mice, Keyboards, Audio Systems, Mouse pads and CAMADES.

The LAN finale concluded with a neck to neck gun-fight between Optic India and Entity Gaming with Optic India conquering the winning title. The winner Optic India wins an all-expense paid trip to Shanghai and a chance to win the coveted prize pool of USD 100,000.

Zowie also showcased their esports product portfolio at the venue. It included their top of the line XL2546 e-sports monitor that claims 1ms native response time with 240Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplays even with most graphic greedy titles. It is the same monitor that was used by all the teams across the tournament. Aside this, there were some other pro gaming products like the Celeritas II keyboard, EC1-B CSGO and EC2-B CSGO gaming mouse, and other top of the line Zowie products.

At the event, Mr Rajeev Singh, MD Benq India told TechRadar that “Zowie is about esports, it’s not just about gaming. It is focused on gamers who are willing to get into competitive gaming or are already into it. Meaning, the products are not about aesthetics and they are not made to look good. Instead, they are about core performance for professional gaming.”