OnePlus TVs to get a clutch of games from JioGames

As gaming gets mainstream, gamers are increasingly preferring big screens to play. It is inevitable that TV brands cash in on the trend. OnePlus TV, which has just launched two news models in the Indian market, in a bid to make further inroads in the market has announced a partnership with JioGames, a popular gaming platform. Thanks to the alliance, popular games such as KGF official game, Alpha Guns, Jungle Adventures 3, Little Singham Treasure Hunt and many more from the curated library of JioGames will be now available on OnePlus TVs.

JioGames offers gaming and services on different devices like smartphone, feature phone, set-top box, AR/VR and esports opportunities to users.

On select models of OnePlus TVs

JioGames is a platform with something to offer for every type of gamer. For hardcore gamers as well as casual enthusiasts, the JioGames app hosts a mixed bag of games from popular game studios to indie game developers from around the world. Esports players and fans can also find tournaments of popular game titles on the platform.

For content creators, JioGamesWatch enables gamers to put out all kinds of gaming content. The JioGames platform also brings together gamers, game publishers, spectators, gaming communities and provides gaming services across devices to users on Jio as well as other networks.

For JioGames, this collaboration is a way to reach out to the strong OnePlus community full of loyal enthusiasts, most of whom happen to be gamers.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, was quoted as saying in a press statement: “we are delighted to announce a first-of-its-kind gaming-led partnership in the Indian smart TV industry by joining hands with JioGames. This unique partnership is set to provide our OnePlus TV users access to a wonderful selection of games from JioGames’ diverse library and help them gain a truly immersive gaming experience.”

Users can currently access JioGames on select OnePlus TV models. And the new gaming experience will soon be available across some other variants of OnePlus TVs.

According to Counterpoint Research’s TV Tracker Service, OnePlus witnessed a 217% YoY growth and held a 7% market share in Q3 2021, making it the fourth biggest largest TV brand in the country for the quarter.

