Oculus Go now available in the UK, mainland Europe and Canada

Oculus’ standalone VR headset, the Oculus Go, is now available for purchase online and in stores in the UK, Canada and several countries in mainland Europe.

The Oculus Go was previously only available in the United States, after an initial soft launch on May 1 this year. The wider release brings it to another 10 nations, across a total of over 300 stores worldwide.

The standalone VR headset offers a simplified alternative to the more advanced Oculus Rift headset, as a similarly-untethered headset for dedicated virtual reality experiences – whether that’s movies, shows, 360-degree tours, or interactive games.

It doesn’t have the room-scale sensors or processing might of the Rift, but it's intended as a more price-accessible alternative for the average household, much in the vein of the Lenovo Mirage Solo.

So, where do I get it?

The Oculus Go price has been set at £200/£250 in the UK for 32GB and 64GB storage variants respectively, or €219/€269 in other European nations.

