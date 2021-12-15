1.5 billion Android users could switch over to iPhones - here's why

Audio player loading…

Over the past few months, reports around Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 3 have come thick and fast. While the flagship launch would follow Apple's annual routine, we aren't even sure whether the compact smartphone is even coming. However, if an analysis from a top financial house is any indication, such a launch could result in luring away over a billion Android phone users.

A research report from JP Morgan quoted by Reuters says if Apple does indeed come out with an iPhone SE 2022 (following the naming convention set by its predecessor), it could lead as many as 1.4 billion Android users to switch to the iOS ecosystem, the main losers being mid-range Android phone makers.

The report specifically mentions companies such as Samsung and Huawei though they aren't only ones battling it out for the mid-range smartphone market. There is the Xiaomi, the Vivo, the OnePlus and the Realme and Redmi that could become the losers in this Android versus iOS battle.

Here's how the math works...

JP Morgan's analysis also claimed that as many as 300 million older iPhone devices could get replaced by the compact iPhone SE edition, were it to arrive in 2022. This is due to the 5G support that Apple's recent smartphones have all supported the next generation of mobile and internet telephony.

The wire agency quotes the JP Morgan analyst to say that Apple's trade-in program for non-iPhones have never been attractive though it does provide a fair deal when it comes to its own older devices. This could mean that a new iPhone SE 2022 could be had in a price range of Rs.20,500 to Rs.30,200 under exchange schemes.

The iPhone SE version that is supposedly in the works and could well arrive in Q1 of 2022, would be a refreshed version of the iPhone SE 2020, which itself was based on the iPhone 8. What we can predict safely is the compact 4.7-inch LCD display and a Touch ID below the screen.

Sounds far-fetched, but...

In addition to the promised 5G support, Apple could truly add value to the device by powering it with the A14 Bionic or the A15 Bionic chipset. Incidentally, these are the same processors that appear under the hood of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines respectively.

As for the launch framework, we do believe that Apple could decide to advance the age gap of iPhone SE 3 from the original four years to just two. Apple had launched its first company iPhone SE model in 2016 and followed it up with the next in 2020. However, given the fact that the compact iPhone was so well received, we can say with some level of assuredness that a 2022 launch is very much possible.

If they needed any reason to go for broke, here's another. JP Morgan believes that Apple could sell 30 million iPhone SE 3 units during 2022 and another 250 million a year later. Post this timeframe, the company could well toy with the idea of a new compact iPhone SE design based on the iPhone X or the iPhone XS.

Of course, the report does create some shock and awe by suggesting that 1.4 billion Android users could shift allegiance. Given that there are 2.5 billion active users of the Android-led devices across 190 countries, JP Morgan is suggesting that more than half of them would cross the fence at the click of keypad.

All this, just because an iPhone is available at attractive prices? Sounds a bit far-fetched at this moment though the analysts claim that the reason for the shift could also be the stronger 5G performance from Apple devices as well as the possibility that going forward their rear camera quads could get progressively better.

Upcoming phone launches in India in December: Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!