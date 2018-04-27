Nintendo’s E3 2018 Direct will put the spotlight on Super Smash Bros

Nintendo has started to reveal its plans for E3 2018 and it looks like the spotlight will be shining on one game in particular: Super Smash Bros.

As in previous years, Nintendo will hold a pre-recorded Direct rather than a broadcast from a live stage. This year the Direct will be shown on Tuesday June 12 at 9am PT/ 5pm BST and will feature “games releasing in 2018.” When the Direct is finished Nintendo will immediately start broadcasting its three day long Treehouse Live, in which it shows gameplay footage and hosts developer discussions.

Like Super Mario Odyssey last year, it looks like Super Smash Bros will be the star of Nintendo’s E3 show, taking the most screen time during the presentation, kicking off the Treehouse Live and taking up a large chunk of the show floor, which will open to the public that very same day.

Taking the fight to LA

It certainly seems that Nintendo will be using this E3 to make a big play for eSports, having announced a Splatoon 2 World Championship starting on June 11, followed by the Super Smash Bros Invitational Tournament on June 12. Given the Switch’s full online service is due to launch in September, it makes sense that the company is using Super Smash Bros to showcase its online multiplayer and eSports ambitions.

Super Smash Bros won’t be the only thing Nintendo shows, of course - we’re expecting to see some more first and third-party titles announced in the Direct and playable on the show floor. Nintendo has said that it will reveal more of its E3 plans as the event draws closer.