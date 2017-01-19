Nintendo Switch's hottest upcoming games are already discounted on Amazon

Getting a new games console is an exciting experience, but it can also be an expensive one. As well as having to spend your hard-earned money buying a new system, you'll probably need to fork out for various accessories if you want to get the most out of it.

Then there are the games, which are often pricey for a system that’s only just hit the shelves. Thankfully, Amazon has been offering some pretty steep discounts on the hottest upcoming Nintendo Switch games to Prime members, which is great if you’re looking to cheaply build up a library of new games.

Check out our guide to our top picks of the new game discounts.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

By far the biggest title in Nintendo’s launch line up, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is being priced by the majority of retailers at around $59.99/£59.99. Amazon, however, is using the pre-order period to undercut the competition and you can find the game there for a still expensive though much more reasonable $47.99/£49.99. For US customers this price is only available for Amazon Prime members, though it's open to everyone in the UK. UK Prime members will, however, save an additional £2 bringing the title down to £47.99.

See this deal: at Amazon US or at Amazon UK



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A new Nintendo console always means the purchase of a new Mario Kart game. It’s a social gaming must-have. While most retailers are pricing Mario Kart 8 at $59.99/£49.99, Amazon is sliding into first place in our hearts with a price of $47.99/£44.99 for its Prime members. For US customers this price is only available for Amazon Prime members, though it's open to everyone in the UK. UK Prime members will, however, save an additional £2 bringing the title down to £42.99.

See this deal: at Amazon US or at Amazon UK



1-2 Switch

1-2 Switch is the cheapest game in the Nintendo Switch launch line up, but it’s still retailing at the fairly high price of $49.99/£39.99 most places. Not at Amazon, though. The trusty electronics retailer has given the game's pricing the ol’ 1-2 down to a slightly more reasonable $39.99/£34.99. For US customers this price is only available for Amazon Prime members, though it's open to everyone in the UK. UK Prime members will, however, save an additional £2 bringing the title down to £32.99.

See this deal: at Amazon US or at Amazon UK

Even more games!

While those three games are the highlights of the launch line-up, Amazon US is offering plenty of discounts to the games coming down the road, too.

Starting today you can find Super Mario Odyssey on the Switch at a discounted $47.99, the multiplayer brawler Arms for $47.99, Splatoon 2 on the Switch for $47.99, Xenoblade 2 on the Switch for $47.99, Fire Emblem Warriors for $47.99, Skyrim - Switch Edition for $47.99, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth for $31.99, FIFA for $47.99, Minecraft on Switch for $47.99, Dragonball for $47.99, Skylanders Imaginators for $47.99 and Just Dance 2017 for, you guessed it, $47.99.

These are the only titles in the Nintendo Switch launch line up that Amazon is offering noticeably cheaper than anywhere else, but if any more discounts appear in the run up to the console’s launch we’ll update here.