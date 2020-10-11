Nadal vs Djokovic live stream: how to watch free French Open Men's Final from anywhere

It’s the match-up most of us were hoping for. Top seed vs second seed. World no. 1 vs o. 2. Rafael Nadal has played 101 matches at Roland Garros since 2005 and lost just two of them. One of those defeats came at the hands of, you guessed it, Novak Djokovic - and there’s a lot more than the gorgeous Coupe des Mousquetaires on the line today. We'll show you how to live stream Nadal vs Djokovic for FREE in the 2020 French Open Men's Final, no matter where you are.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live stream Court Philippe Chatrier will host the Nadal vs Djokovic French Open Men's Final today, and the start time is set for 3pm local time / 2pm BST. If you're based in the UK, the great news is that you can watch the match for free on ITV4 and the ITV website - and you can watch if you're abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

Nadal and Djokovic have played each other 55 times over the course of their rivalry and it’s the Serb who has the edge, with 29 wins to 26 defeats. But on clay the Spaniard has the far superior record, with 17 wins to seven defeats.

A win today would give Nadal his 100th victory at the French Open, and bring him level with Roger Federer at the top of the men’s singles game with a joint-record 20 Grand Slam titles (13 French Opens). If Djokovic is the victor, he’ll seal his 18th Slam (two French Opens) and narrow the gap to Nadal.

There’s so much at stake not just today but in the wider context of the game. But at moments this week it's looked like Djokovic might not make it to the final at all. He suffered a major fright in the quarter-finals against Pablo Carreno Busta and was pushed the distance by Stefanos Tsitsipas after failing to convert a match point in the third. But while the Greek suffered, Djokovic found an extra gear at the last and took the final set at a canter.

Nadal’s route to the final has been far more straightforward and some might argue easier, with straight sets victories throughout. Diego Schwartzman and Jannik Sinner became the King of Clay’s latest victims, but Djokovic will surely put up a sterner test.

The Serb is 37-1 in 2020, that one being his disqualification from the US Open last month, though he’s lost three of the four French Open Finals he’s played before today. Nadal’s 2020 record, meanwhile, reads 21-4, meaning he’s played significantly less tennis than his rival this year. Could that give Djokovic the edge?

If you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Nadal vs Djokovic live stream. So keep reading for your options for watching the French Open Men's Final free of charge.

Who has a free French Open tennis live stream?

Some regions get lucky when it comes to Roland Garros where it's free-to-air.

On UK TV, you can get a free French Open live stream courtesy of ITV4 and, more specifically, its ITV Hub streaming service - available either right through your web browser or as an app for mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more.

If you prefer your coverage local, then French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport.

And for tennis fans Down Under who are staying up for this, Australia's free-to-air SBS will have full coverage, too.

How to live stream Nadal vs Djokovic from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have all the information you need on this page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution in the form of a VPN.

How to watch Nadal vs Djokovic for FREE in the UK

The 2020 French Open Men's Final is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. You can expect to see Nadal and Djokovic on court from 2pm BST today. You can also watch ITV's tennis coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your French Open Final fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch Nadal vs Djokovic in the US

The French Open Men's Final is scheduled to start at 9am ET / 6am PT Stateside, and you can tune in on NBC Sports. If you have NBC Sports on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Roland Garros via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Nadal vs Djokovic in Australia

Nadal vs Djokovic is being shown for FREE in Australia. Tune into SBS from midnight and then wait for Rafa and Novak to take the court. Viewers can also make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. Kayo Sports subscribers can also stream all the French Open Men's Final action live. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch it for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to live stream the French Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the French Open Men's Final on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Nadal vs Djokovic live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

